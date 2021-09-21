Couple Appears to Have Sex In the Middle of Nocturnal Wonderland Music Festival

A passerby at Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 recorded a video of what appears to be two ravers engaging in public sex on the grounds of the SoCal music fest.

Love was in the air—and on the ground—at Nocturnal Wonderland over the weekend.

After a passerby recorded a video of what appears to be a man and a woman engaging in public sex on the grounds of the SoCal music fest, he shared the clip and lambasted the couple on Twitter. While the video does not show any nudity, its contents are lewd in nature due to the pair's overtly sexual mannerisms.

The tweet immediately lit the fuse of a debate surrounding the legality of the pair's alleged public intercourse. According to Los Angeles law firm Stephen G. Rodriguez & Partners, sex in public is not a crime in California but anyone caught doing so could face criminal charges if someone witnessed the act and was offended by the conduct.

That seems to be the case with the anonymous Nocturnal Wonderland lovebirds. When a Twitter user replied and invoked "kink shaming"—the concept of disgracing others for their erotic desires—another responded and denounced the couple for what he deemed indecent exposure. "Public indecency violates kink rules because onlooking parties did not consent," the reply reads.

Under California Penal Code section 647(a), an individual who "solicits anyone to engage in or who engages in lewd or dissolute conduct in any public place or in any place open to the public or exposed to public view" is guilty of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Nocturnal Wonderland took place September 18-19 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino. The festival featured performances from Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, NGHTMRE, and many other electronic music stars.