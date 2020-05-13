Creamfields Officially Postponed to 2021

Fabled UK electronic music festival Creamfields has officially been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Creamfields is the UK's oldest and arguably most illustrious electronic dance music festival. Back in February of this year, they released a mammoth lineup, which featured Deadmau5, Tiësto, and Martin Garrix, among many others among EDM's corps d'elite. All three of those artists, however, have already been confirmed for the rescheduled event along with a few others, like Eric Prydz and Hot Since 82, which should do well to allay the concerns of current ticket-holders.

Originally planned for August 27th, 2020, the next edition of Creamfields will now take place August 26th to 29th, 2021. Organizers from the fest shared a full statement via Twitter that includes vital information about tickets, which you can read in full below.

You can find more information via Creamfields' website here.

