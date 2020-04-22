[WATCH] Create a Custom T-Shirt Live With Marshmello and Chinatown Market

Marshmello has teamed up with apparel brand Chinatown Market for a new social initiative called "Make a T-Shirt," an Instagram Live show where guests create a t-shirt in real time with the enigmatic DJ.

Tune in live via Marshello's Instagram here to partake in the "Make a T-Shirt" series.

Using its social-driven platform, Chinatown Market is packaging whatever shirt Mello makes and producing a limited run of the final product after the concept is created and fleshed out. In their mission to aid communities affected by the impact of the devastating pandemic, all proceeds from the limited-edition collaboration will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is assisting food banks nationwide as they battle the pandemic.

Past Chinatown Market collaborators from the music world include Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, and YG, among many others.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/marshmellomusic