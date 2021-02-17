Criss Angel to Debut New Show in Las Vegas Blending Electronic Music and Theatre

Yes, that Criss Angel.
Criss Angel

Remember Criss Angel? The Mindfreak illusionist and television star who blew minds in the 2010s by walking on water and ripping people's bodies in half?

After making the tough decision to suspend his longtime Mindfreak show at Planet Hollywood due to COVID-19 concerns, Angel has teamed up with Vegas entertainment veteran Franco Dragone on a new venture called "Mr. Smiles & Molly."

Dragone, perhaps best known for his work with Cirque du Soleil and Celine Dion, said the new show will be a "bold fusion between the world of electronic music and theatre," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Mr. Smiles & Molly" which is being billed as "a surreal pre-nightclub experience," will be produced jointly by Dragone's theatrical company and Criss Angel Studios.

Details about the show are scarce at the moment, but it's fair to wonder how Dragone and Angel will incorporate EDM into the new enterprise. It would be prudent of them to consider teaming up with one of the storied nightclubs of the Las Vegas strip—North America's preeminent nightlife hub—who annually recruit with the world's biggest DJs for residences.

Angel is one of the most popular magicians in the world, but he is also a musician. He joined the band Angeldust in 1995 and also produced the soundtracks for Mindfreak, which included collaborations with members of Korn and Godsmack.

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

