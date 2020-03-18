Two People Who Attended CRSSD Festival Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

A mere few days ago we relished in the idea that at least we had CRSSD, one of the last festivals prior to the global shutdown of music events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are now learning this celebration may have come too soon. FNGRS CRSSD, the organizers behind the bi-annual music festival located in San Diego, CA, have reached out to the community to inform them that they have discovered that two people who attended the event have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued to attendees, the organizers relayed that local health authorities confirmed the information. It must be noted that it is believed these individuals contracted the virus outside of the festival, and currently, no cases have been noted to have originated at the two-day event which took place on March 7th and 8th at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego.

As sad as it is, this is the exact reason why the music industry has been pushed to a grinding halt. The cancelation and postponement of music festivals, major tours, and live entertainment are necessary.

While news of this is concerning, it is not meant to strike fear in all who were at the festival. Instead, this information should be used as yet another urgent point to stay home and self isolate, not to go out and purchase ungodly amounts of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. While you may not be feeling the effects, others who are immune-compromised and are in the vulnerable age range could feel a much dire effect from this virus.

By following the guidelines set out by both national and local authorities you can help prevent the spread. Continue to practice social distancing/quarantining, wash your hands for more than 20 seconds several times throughout the day, and avoid touching your face.

As of the publishing of this article, there are 214,894 total confirmed cases, 8,732 total deaths, and 83,313 total recovered.

The official statement from CRSSD below:

