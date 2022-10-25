Skip to main content
Curbi Announces Launch of New Record Label, Seeing Is Believing

The label's inaugural release and curated event are scheduled for January and February of 2023, respectively.

Curbi's vision to curate a new global house music community isn't just talk, and soon the world will see for itself.

At this year's Amsterdam Dance Event, the U.K. dance music phenom plastered the city with eye-grabbing signage for Seeing Is Believing, his new record label.

"you might have seen the posters during ADE and wow am I excited to announce this," Curbi wrote on social media. "so happy to share that I am launching my own record label called 'SEEING IS BELIEVING'. cannot wait to release all things house music and to create a new experience in our scene."

Over on the label's website, visitors will find themselves quickly spellbound with a series of hypnotic video sequences and the mission statement, "you have to see it to believe it, merging all genres of house music together through one platform, one community, and one experience."

The label's name is likely a throwback to Curbi's smash STMPD RCRDS single by the same name, which released in 2021.

Curbi's music has proved to be a tried-and-true favorite among a diverse selection of high-profile imprints, including Monstercat, Tomorrowland Music, Night Bass, Confession, Spinnin' and many more. 

Curbi is aiming to hit the ground running in 2023. The first release on Seeing Is Believing, "Bassline Rumble," will give fans their first insight on what to expect musically when it arrives in January 2023. February holds the promise of the label's inaugural event.

