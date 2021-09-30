Dabin Announces Release Date of Third Album

Fans have been eagerly awaiting "Between Broken" since its completion was announced in July 2021.

Melodic bassheads, rejoice: Dabin has officially announced the release date for his third album, Between Broken.

Due October 15th via Seeking Blue Records, the eagerly awaited record will house three previously released singles that provide a promising look into its ethos. "Drown" with Mokita, for example, blends Dabin's signature guitar riffs with soulful lyrics and a soaring, euphoric drop.

Overall, Between Broken is anticipated to be a glowing follow-up to 2017's Two Hearts and 2019's Wild Youth. Both projects solidified Dabin's uniquely expressive voice in the melodic bass space.

Pre-save Between Broken here and check out the official album trailer below.

