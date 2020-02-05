Rumors of Daft Punk tours and bodies of work are practically an electronic music meme in and of themselves at this point, but some believe the latest murmurs may hold more weight. Images of an apparent Columbia Records product reference document indicate that the legendary French producers have a 12-track album slated for release on May 26th, 2020.

As reported by Your EDM, the unverified documents found their way to the general public via Reddit and Discord. The album's title - as well as those of its individual songs - appear to have been scribbled out. Track #5 looks to be a collaboration with DJ Sneak and Junior Sanchez, however, and track #10 credits both members of Cassius, which consisted of BOOMBASS and Philippe Zdar before the latter artist tragically passed away last year.

Daft Punk (real names Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel De Homem Christo) rose to international stardom in the '90s with a fusion of house, funk and disco influenced by the French touch movement. Throughout the 2000s their releases and tours grew increasingly sparse; their last album, Random Access Memories, came out in May of 2013.

While the legitimacy of the leaked documents remains a matter of speculation, fans have pointed out that such a hoax would be far more elaborate than the typical rumors surrounding the duo.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut