New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

"After Daft" is set for release in 2023 and is written by Gabriel Szatan.

A new book written by UK-based author and journalist Gabriel Szatan will cover Daft Punk's transformational, nearly three-decade career.

The book, titled After Daft, will chronicle the legendary duo's influential career and the upbringing of 21st century musical styles like blog house, hyperpop and "mash-up" DJ mixes. The book explores the "teachers," or the artists that heavily influenced Daft Punk's sound and their Homework album. This aspect will primarily focus on Black and Latin musicians from Chicago, Detroit and the American midwest.

Readers will gain exclusive access to artists and others who worked closely with Daft Punk from 1993 to 2021 as well as hear the stories about the duo's slow removal from the spotlight after the success of their Random Access Memories and Get Lucky albums.

Earlier this year the French duo announced their shocking split, solidifying a record-breaking 28-year-long run in dance music. But Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter is not done with music just yet. In 2022 he is set to embark on his first post-Daft Punk musical endeavor, a ballet score called Mythologies, which will run from July 1-10 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

Szatan is an author and journalist who has extensively covered club culture and contemporary music in high-profile outlets like Pitchfork and BBC, among others.