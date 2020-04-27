Daft Punk to Compose First Film Score Since 2010

Legendary dance music duo Daft Punk are stepping back into the public eye to compose an upcoming film from influential director, producer, and screenwriter Dario Argento, according to an exposé published in Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento gushed to la Repubblica. “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.'” This marks the first film score for the iconic French duo since 2010's Tron: Legacy, which was nominated for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media at the 54th Grammy Awards.

The enigmatic French tandem's last full-length project was the critically acclaimed Random Access Memories back in 2013.

With Daft Punk back in the spotlight, take our quiz to see how much you know about one of electronic music's most iconic acts.

