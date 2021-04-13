Someone Paid $2,380 for a Rare 2002 Japanese Vinyl Pressing of Daft Punk's "Discovery"
Let's be honest—we're all still licking the wound of Daft Punk's shocking breakup.
In the wake of the robots' split, one fan made a splash with the purchase of a rare 2002 Japanese vinyl pressing of Discovery, the iconic electronic music duo's sophomore album. The 2xLP limited edition record sold for $2,380 on Discogs, who recently shared a list of the most expensive items sold on the marketplace in February 2021.
The most expensive item was New Horizons, a 1972 album by jazz collective The Sounds Of Liberation that sold for $7,777. Following that LP came Liza Jane by Davie Jones With The King Bees, which sold for $6,944, and a 7" Single of Magnetics' Count The Days / When I'm With My Baby that fetched $5,200, respectively.
Check out photos of the rare Discovery (ディスカバリ) vinyl pressing below.
It seems dance music fans are making nostalgic purchases after a dismal year that was devoid of live music. Back in November 2020, someone bought a special 12" vinyl single of Avicii's iconic "Levels" for a cool $1,764.
You can read more about the Discovery (ディスカバリ) vinyl here.