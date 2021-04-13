Someone Paid $2,380 for a Rare 2002 Japanese Vinyl Pressing of Daft Punk's "Discovery"

How much would you pay for a rare Daft Punk vinyl?

Let's be honest—we're all still licking the wound of Daft Punk's shocking breakup.

In the wake of the robots' split, one fan made a splash with the purchase of a rare 2002 Japanese vinyl pressing of Discovery, the iconic electronic music duo's sophomore album. The 2xLP limited edition record sold for $2,380 on Discogs, who recently shared a list of the most expensive items sold on the marketplace in February 2021.

The most expensive item was New Horizons, a 1972 album by jazz collective The Sounds Of Liberation that sold for $7,777. Following that LP came Liza Jane by Davie Jones With The King Bees, which sold for $6,944, and a 7" Single of Magnetics' Count The Days / When I'm With My Baby that fetched $5,200, respectively.

Check out photos of the rare Discovery (ディスカバリ) vinyl pressing below.

It seems dance music fans are making nostalgic purchases after a dismal year that was devoid of live music. Back in November 2020, someone bought a special 12" vinyl single of Avicii's iconic "Levels" for a cool $1,764.

You can read more about the Discovery (ディスカバリ) vinyl here.