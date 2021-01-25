Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows (maybe at this year's Super Bowl?), any new footage of the legendary duo should be considered a win.

A YouTube channel that broadcasts archival concert content has shared a 1.5-hour video containing never-before-seen footage from Daft Punk's iconic 2007 set at Chicago's famed Lollapalooza music festival. The duo cycled through a slew of their biggest hits in their performance, including "Harder Better Faster Stronger," "Around the World," and "One More Time," among many others.

The uploader said the source video was shared with him by a tape trader, who had seen the amateur 3-cam video of Daft Punk's Las Vegas Vegoose 2007 set on his channel, which has since been removed. The tape trader said they had recorded a raw Daft Punk "webcast" feed from Lollapalooza and offered to dig it up.

You can watch the unearthed footage of Daft Punk's performance below.

FOLLOW DAFT PUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/daftpunk

Instagram: instagram.com/daftpunk

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hbaTeV