Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows, any new footage should be considered a win.
Author:
Publish date:

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows (maybe at this year's Super Bowl?), any new footage of the legendary duo should be considered a win. 

A YouTube channel that broadcasts archival concert content has shared a 1.5-hour video containing never-before-seen footage from Daft Punk's iconic 2007 set at Chicago's famed Lollapalooza music festival. The duo cycled through a slew of their biggest hits in their performance, including "Harder Better Faster Stronger," "Around the World," and "One More Time," among many others.

The uploader said the source video was shared with him by a tape trader, who had seen the amateur 3-cam video of Daft Punk's Las Vegas Vegoose 2007 set on his channel, which has since been removed. The tape trader said they had recorded a raw Daft Punk "webcast" feed from Lollapalooza and offered to dig it up.

You can watch the unearthed footage of Daft Punk's performance below.

FOLLOW DAFT PUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/daftpunk
Instagram: instagram.com/daftpunk
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hbaTeV

Related

daft punk
FEATURES

Watch Daft Punk Perform at a Random 2007 Las Vegas Halloween Festival in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Daft Punk superfans unearthed the video from Vegoose's 2007 edition.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk to Compose First Film Score Since 2010

Daft Punk will compose Dario Argento’s forthcoming film "Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses)."

daft punk
NEWS

[WATCH] Nu Deco Ensemble Premieres Symphonic Daft Punk Suite

Daft Punk's iconic hits have been outfitted for the symphony orchestra.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

A New Compilation of Remixes and Tracks Sampled by Daft Punk Has Hit the Shelves

Listen to "The Many Faces Of Daft Punk" and purchase the record on vinyl.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Tops the Official r/electronicmusic "Top 100 Albums of the 2010s" List

Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" is a solid and irrefutable pick atop the list.

daft punk
NEWS

You Can Now Experience Daft Punk’s “One More Time” in VR

A fan-created virtual reality program lets users explore the world of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Avicii
NEWS

An Alternate Version of "Avicii: True Stories" With Never-Before-Seen Footage Has Surfaced Online

Watch the scrapped version of the documentary inside.

daft punk
NEWS

Producers of Upcoming Italian Film Deny Reports of Dank Punk Score

Dario Argento recently told an Italian newspaper that Daft Punk will be scoring his film "Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses)."