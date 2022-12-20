Skip to main content
Watch a Team of Firefighters Dance to Daft Punk to Benefit Local Education Center

The Dublin firefighters' routine has raised thousands for St. Joseph's Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment.

David Black

Dublin is feeling the cheer of the local firehouse's "Daft Funk Brigade" paying a visit this holiday season.

Following a recent visit to St. Joseph's Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment in Dublin, the community's Dublin Fire Brigade felt compelled to assist the speciality education center this holiday season.

The nonprofit school aims to provide a holistic and inclusive education experience to students with significant visual impairment or blindness. Offering small class sizes, mobility training, computer skills, exposure to the arts and more, the staff's tireless efforts quickly made a lasting impression on the Dublin Fire Brigade, who were eager to help.

The firefighters organized a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to support the school while spreading some electronic music-inspired holiday cheer in the process. After suiting up and bringing the blue truck lights to a flicker, the group organized a "Daft Funk Brigade" and partied down to the sounds of Daft Punk's ageless "One More Time."

With choreography help from Ali Flood and video production from Harry Merton, the firefighters made dancing in full turnout gear look easy. So far, the fundraising effort has been a success as the group has surpassed their initial goal of €5,000. Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

