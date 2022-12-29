Skip to main content
Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

An early glimpse of Daft Punk performing in Los Angeles has been unearthed from the legendary duo's distant archives.

Bonsaichop

An early glimpse of Daft Punk performing in Los Angeles has been unearthed from the legendary duo's distant archives.

It's a rarity getting a glimpse of the men of Daft Punk underneath their iconic helmets, but that's exactly what they've offered after unearthing rare footage from a 1997 performance.

The clip, which was uploaded to Daft Punk's YouTube channel, showcases Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo performing live at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during a performance going back decades in the archives—all the way back to 1997.

The unmasked dance music legends are seen tearing up the dancefloor with their lively track, "Rollin' & Scratchin'." The energizing cut appeared on Daft Punk's debut album, Homework, which charted in 14 countries and helped tee up a global electronic music paradigm shift.

As longtime fans are aware, unmasked photos of Bangalter and de Homem-Christo are few and far between. There were early-career cover shots of the artists in their formative years, but once their robotic future was fully envisioned by Tony Gardner, a cinematic effects specialist and makeup designer, there was just no going back.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

An early glimpse of Daft Punk performing in Los Angeles has been unearthed from the legendary duo's distant archives.

By Cameron Sunkel
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.

By Rachel Freeman
fisher
NEWS

FISHER and His Record Label Dominated Beatport Charts In 2022

The famed "Losing It" producer notched Beatport's top-selling track of 2022.

By Lennon Cihak

The illuminating glimpse into Daft Punk's past arrives in lockstep with the 25th anniversary edition rollout of Homework. Check out the footage below.

Related

Daft Punk Discovery
Lifestyle

New Book Revisits Daft Punk's First-Ever Interview and Unmasked Cover Shoot

"Daft Punk - We Were The Robots" will also feature unearthed photographs, handwritten notes and drawings.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Return to Social Media, Spark Comeback Rumors On 1-Year Anniversary of Split

Daft Punk announced a one-time-only livestream of their 1997 "Daftendirektour" concert in Los Angeles, recorded without their iconic helmets.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Watch: Daft Punk Unveil Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 1998's "Revolution 909" Music Video

Uploaded to Daft Punk's official YouTube channel, the video offers insights into the duo's artistic direction.

daft punk
FEATURES

Watch Daft Punk Perform at a Random 2007 Las Vegas Halloween Festival in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Daft Punk superfans unearthed the video from Vegoose's 2007 edition.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Eddie Johns, Artist Behind Daft Punk's "One More Time" Sample, Seeks Royalties for Source Material

Daft Punk have been paying bi-annual royalties to the rights holder of "More Spell On You," but the track's author Eddie Johns has gone uncompensated.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Have Split Up After 28 Years

After 28 years of creating game-changing music, Daft Punk have called it quits.

nile rodgers
NEWS

Watch Nile Rodgers Explain His Introduction to Daft Punk and How "Get Lucky" Came to Be

The legendary Chic guitarist recounts connecting with Daft Punk and the recording process of "Get Lucky."

daft punk
NEWS

Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows, any new footage should be considered a win.