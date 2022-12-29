Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

It's a rarity getting a glimpse of the men of Daft Punk underneath their iconic helmets, but that's exactly what they've offered after unearthing rare footage from a 1997 performance.

The clip, which was uploaded to Daft Punk's YouTube channel, showcases Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo performing live at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during a performance going back decades in the archives—all the way back to 1997.

The unmasked dance music legends are seen tearing up the dancefloor with their lively track, "Rollin' & Scratchin'." The energizing cut appeared on Daft Punk's debut album, Homework, which charted in 14 countries and helped tee up a global electronic music paradigm shift.

As longtime fans are aware, unmasked photos of Bangalter and de Homem-Christo are few and far between. There were early-career cover shots of the artists in their formative years, but once their robotic future was fully envisioned by Tony Gardner, a cinematic effects specialist and makeup designer, there was just no going back.

The illuminating glimpse into Daft Punk's past arrives in lockstep with the 25th anniversary edition rollout of Homework. Check out the footage below.