Daft Punk Return to Social Media, Spark Comeback Rumors On 1-Year Anniversary of Split

Oh Daft Punk, why are you doing this to us?

On the one-year anniversary of their shocking split, the legendary electronic music duo have returned to social media. The resurrection was—of course—cryptic in nature, but it wasn't long before Daft Punk announced a rare livestream of a helmetless show in 1997.

It all started today after Daft Punk's verified Instagram account shared an image reminiscent of their debut album Homework, but refrained from including a caption.

The robots also launched a Twitch channel, which was immediately verified. The page is listed as the "Official Twitch Channel" of Daft Punk. They also created a Twitter account.

Less than an hour later, Daft Punk posted an old flier from the Los Angeles stop of "Daftendirektour," the duo's first-ever concert tour which spanned from January to December 1997. The fabled performance took place at the Mayan Theatre on the December 17th of that year.

This post naturally led many to believe that a reunion tour is in the works.

A press release was then shared with EDM.com announcing a one-time-only livestream of the "Daftendirektour" L.A. show on Twitch, which has since concluded. The remarkable footage showed Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter without their iconic helmets.

Daft Punk have also announced a vinyl reissue of Homework in celebration of the seminal album's 25th anniversary. The Homework vinyl LP—along with a vinyl reissue of Alive ’97—is set to release on April 15th and can be preordered on February 22nd here.

Homework (25th Anniversary Edition) will also gather for the first time remixes released in 1997 by Masters At Work, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez, Todd Terry and Motorbass, among others. Check out the tracklist below.

Daft Punk - Homework (25th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album

01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin' & Scratchin'

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock'n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin'

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disc 2: Homework Remixes

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee's Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin' (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)

ADA/Warner Music

It's too soon to read the tea leaves beyond the stream and vinyl, but fans are already tearing hell for leather into the rumor mill.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly.