Watch: Daft Punk Unveil Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 1998's "Revolution 909" Music Video

Daft Punk Unveil Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 1998's "Revolution 909" Music Video

Uploaded to Daft Punk's official YouTube channel, the video offers insights into the duo's artistic direction.

David Black

Although Daft Punk are officially no more, they seemingly still has plenty of content for hungry fans.

The legendary electronic music tandem have released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music video for "Revolution 909," the fifth and final single from their seminal debut album Homework. The clip was uploaded to Daft Punk's official YouTube channel.

Operating almost like found footage, the nostalgic video, which depicts a rave in an alley, perfectly captures the essence of the 90s with its 4:3 aspect ratio. In just five short minutes, it highlights the various locations where the music video was shot and offers insights into the duo's artistic direction, which famously incorporated tomatoes.

Check out the rare "Revolution 909" behind-the-scenes footage below.

