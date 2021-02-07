You Can Bet On Whether Or Not Daft Punk Is Performing at the Super Bowl

While most Super Bowl bets revolve around the game itself, a popular betting site is taking bets on the halftime entertainment. MyBookie gamblers have the option to bet on whether or not The Weeknd will be joined by any special guests during his halftime performance.

Specifically, the gambling website is taking bets on who will be the first special guest to take the stage with The Weeknd. Users can bet on Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and more. Seemingly due to the frequency of the rumors surrounding the French duo, the masked dance music legends have been given the best odds on the site out of all the artists listed.

You can check out MyBookie's halftime entertainment bets here.