You Can Bet On Whether Or Not Daft Punk Is Performing at the Super Bowl

You Can Bet On Whether Or Not Daft Punk Is Performing at the Super Bowl

MyBookie users can bet on who The Weeknd's first special guest will be.
Author:
Publish date:

While most Super Bowl bets revolve around the game itself, a popular betting site is taking bets on the halftime entertainment. MyBookie gamblers have the option to bet on whether or not The Weeknd will be joined by any special guests during his halftime performance.

Specifically, the gambling website is taking bets on who will be the first special guest to take the stage with The Weeknd. Users can bet on Daft PunkGesaffelstein, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and more. Seemingly due to the frequency of the rumors surrounding the French duo, the masked dance music legends have been given the best odds on the site out of all the artists listed.

You can check out MyBookie's halftime entertainment bets here.

Related

daft-punk-weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk May Appear at Super Bowl Halftime Show With The Weeknd, According to Leaked Tracklist

Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar are also rumored to make appearances.

daft punk
NEWS

You Can Now Experience Daft Punk’s “One More Time” in VR

A fan-created virtual reality program lets users explore the world of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

The Weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Will Have No Special Guests at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Some things are too good to be true.

NEWS

Tiësto Backs the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV with Beastie Boys Remix Video

While the EDM superstar is a Denver Broncos fan, he chose to endorse The Kansas City Chiefs for the big game.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" Tops Discogs' Top 200 Albums of the Decade

The French dance music icons, Daft Punk, topped Discogs' The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s list.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl
NEWS

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin Drop Steve Aoki Remix of "Mi Gente" at Super Bowl Halftime Show

EDM fans were treated to a Steve Aoki remix at halftime of The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers matchup.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Orchestral Performances Hit U.K. for Year-End Shows

The songs you know and love will be performed by the Rogue Symphony this holiday season.