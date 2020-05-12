One of dance music's most iconic discographies meets the symphony orchestra in "Humans vs. Robots (Daft Punk Suite)," featuring the music of Daft Punk.

Hailing from Miami, the New Deco Ensemble pride themselves on creating genre-bending experiences and have been known to deliver fresh, creative adaptations of existing musical works.

This is not the first time the group's co-creator, Sam Hyken, has made the ambitious move to adapt the music of Daft Punk into a symphonic arrangement. When creating the current rendition, "Humans vs. Robots (Daft Punk Suite)," Hyken's goal was to highlight more of the classical elements present in Daft Punk's music.

Removing the drum elements from the arrangement, Hyken wanted to focus on dissecting what he refers to as the different phases of Daft Punk. In his view, that includes the earlier electronic-centric works of the duo as well as the more recent acoustic-focused works that shaped Daft Punk's Random Access Memories album.

The arrangement weaves seamlessly between the old school hits of Discovery and the more recent Random Access Memories. In total, the suite of ten songs clocks in at a little over twenty minutes and will have you singing along on a trip through Daft Punk's storied career from "Digital Love" to "Get Lucky."

