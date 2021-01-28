Daft Punk May Appear at Super Bowl Halftime Show With The Weeknd, According to Leaked Tracklist

Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar are also rumored to make appearances.
After weeks of rumors surrounding a Daft Punk cameo at The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime show, a leaked tracklist seems to have confirmed an appearance by the legendary duo.

According to a report by GQ México, who shared a tweet that contains a purported tracklist for The Weeknd's halftime performance, Daft Punk could make an appearance alongside Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.

It's important to note that The Weeknd recently announced a new compilation called The Highlights, which dons an identical tracklist. However, the timing of the album's February 5th release—two days before the Super Bowl—looks like a prescient signal of his plans to perform the record in full at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

At the time of this article's publication, the NFL has yet to confirm the authenticity of the tracklist. If it's real, The Weeknd is primed to perform a staggering 18 songs live.

Source: GQ México

daft-punk-weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl
NEWS

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin Drop Steve Aoki Remix of "Mi Gente" at Super Bowl Halftime Show

EDM fans were treated to a Steve Aoki remix at halftime of The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers matchup.

daft punk
NEWS

Apparent Daft Punk Leak Suggests a 2020 Album is On the Way

Photos of what looks to be a product reference document from Columbia Records have circulated online.

k?d
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Talent K?d Just Dropped a Remix of The Weeknd & Daft Punk's Hit Song "Starboy"

You should definitely keep your eyes on k?d.

daft punk
NEWS

Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows, any new footage should be considered a win.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk to Compose First Film Score Since 2010

Daft Punk will compose Dario Argento’s forthcoming film "Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses)."

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Orchestral Performances Hit U.K. for Year-End Shows

The songs you know and love will be performed by the Rogue Symphony this holiday season.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

Daft Punk Rumored to Be in Early Talks to Score Disney's "Tron 3"

A Disney executive said that the "right and first thing to do" is bring back the legendary production duo.