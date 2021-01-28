Daft Punk May Appear at Super Bowl Halftime Show With The Weeknd, According to Leaked Tracklist

After weeks of rumors surrounding a Daft Punk cameo at The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime show, a leaked tracklist seems to have confirmed an appearance by the legendary duo.

According to a report by GQ México, who shared a tweet that contains a purported tracklist for The Weeknd's halftime performance, Daft Punk could make an appearance alongside Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.

It's important to note that The Weeknd recently announced a new compilation called The Highlights, which dons an identical tracklist. However, the timing of the album's February 5th release—two days before the Super Bowl—looks like a prescient signal of his plans to perform the record in full at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

At the time of this article's publication, the NFL has yet to confirm the authenticity of the tracklist. If it's real, The Weeknd is primed to perform a staggering 18 songs live.

Source: GQ México