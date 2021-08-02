Thomas Bangalter's First Post-Daft Punk Project Is a Ballet Score
The French ballet production is set to run in summer 2022.
The first official post-Daft Punk musical project will land in summer 2022.

Legendary Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter has been confirmed to score a new ballet called Mythologies, which will run July 1-10, 2022 at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. His music will be performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine.

Directed by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj, the 90-minute production will explore the "founding myths that shape the collective imagination."

daft punk

Daft Punk split up in February 2021 after 28 years.

“Dance, the art of the unspeakable par excellence, is it not the best way to lay bare our fears, our anxieties, and our hopes?" according to Preljocaj. "It stigmatizes our rituals, reveals the incongruity of our postures, whether social, religious or pagan."

You can find more information via the Opéra National de Bordeaux website.

