Daft Punk Rumored to Be in Early Talks to Score Disney's "Tron 3"

Walt Disney Studios' President of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, has confirmed that a sequel to Tron: Legacy is in the works. In a recent episode of the "Light The Fuse" podcast, Leib demystified rumors surrounding the follow-up to Joe Kosinski's critically acclaimed 2010 film, which was scored by legendary electronic music duo Daft Punk.

"We’re looking at making a sequel to Tron now. We’re making a Tron 3," Leib said. He also shared the news that the film's screenplay was complete, lauding it as "a really phenomenal script." It was what he said about Daft Punk, however, that adrenalized the EDM community into a fever pitch.

"The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return]," Leib continued. "We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places."