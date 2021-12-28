Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Daft Punk's "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack Tops Dance/Electronic Charts 11 Years After Release
Publish date:

Daft Punk's "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack Tops Dance/Electronic Charts 11 Years After Release

The release of a new Daft Punk collectible has pushed the duo's album back to the top of the charts.
Author:

Walt Disney Pictures

The release of a new Daft Punk collectible has pushed the duo's album back to the top of the charts.

Nearly 11 years ago to the day, Daft Punk's famed Tron: Legacy soundtrack debuted atop Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Now, as 2021 draws to a close, the album has once again found its way to #1.

As if that wasn't an impressive enough testament to the diehard loyalty of the Daft Punk fandom, the sales data validates that 94% of the 10,000 album units sold between December 10th through the 16th were physical copies. 

To uncover what's driving the sudden 1,364% uptick from the prior period, we need look no further than the release of the new transparent blue and clear editions of the vinyl print, which just recently went on sale. As with the 2010 original vinyl release, the new edition arrived as a Target exclusive.

With the robots having called it quits in February of this year, the frenzy around new, limited edition collectibles featuring Daft Punk is likely to become more and more feverish as time passes.

Recommended Articles

263871106_2443158852483998_4703484821343049197_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2021: Performances & DJ Sets

To honor their creativity and seminal influences on the live music industry, we've recognized 10 of the year's best performances and DJ sets in electronic dance music.

1 hour ago
MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM Attracts Global Audience of Over 700,000 In Blockbuster Second Year

Saudi Arabia's largest music festival event is rapidly rising to the occasion of becoming one of the largest in the world.

9 hours ago
We Are Dorothy
FEATURES

Creative Studio Creates Galactic Visual Representation of Electronic Music History

Dorothy reimagined prominent objects in our solar system as various electronic music pioneers and their successors, such as Kraftwerk and Daft Punk.

10 hours ago

According to Billboard, this recent resurgence in popularity for the Tron: Legacy album has earned the soundtrack its 11th total week in the #1 spot on the chart and its first since April, 2011.

Related

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

"Tron: Legacy" Director Suggests Disney Should Release Shelved Daft Punk Music from 2010 Project

Joseph Kosinski suggested that now would be a great time to release some of the Daft Punk music that did not make the cut of the soundtrack.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
MUSIC RELEASES

The Complete Edition of Daft Punk's "TRON: Legacy" Soundtrack is Now on Apple Music and Spotify

The complete edition features nine formerly elusive tracks from the French duo's Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
GEAR + TECH

Daft Punk's Iconic "TRON: Legacy" Soundtrack Receives Deluxe Vinyl Reissue by Mondo

Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, the vinyl features exquisite custom artwork by Matt Taylor.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Have Split Up After 28 Years

After 28 years of creating game-changing music, Daft Punk have called it quits.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

Daft Punk Rumored to Be in Early Talks to Score Disney's "Tron 3"

A Disney executive said that the "right and first thing to do" is bring back the legendary production duo.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" Tops Discogs' Top 200 Albums of the Decade

The French dance music icons, Daft Punk, topped Discogs' The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s list.

daftpunk-hero-465500137
NEWS

Daft Punk's 'Random Access Memories Tops List of Best-Selling Vinyl Dance Albums of the Decade

The 2013 release charted 62nd of the decade overall in vinyl sales.

daft punk
NEWS

[WATCH] Nu Deco Ensemble Premieres Symphonic Daft Punk Suite

Daft Punk's iconic hits have been outfitted for the symphony orchestra.