Disney Announces Vinyl Reissue of Daft Punk's Iconic "TRON: Legacy" Soundtrack

Daft Punk are the gift that keep on giving.

In celebration of the 40-year anniversary of the original TRON film, Disney has announced a vinyl reissue of the 1982 sci-fi classic's soundtrack. The company is also pressing new vinyl of Daft Punk's iconic TRON: Legacy score and subsequent remix album, 2011's TRON: Legacy Reconfigured, which features reworks of the robots' music by Avicii, M83, Boys Noize and The Glitch Mob, among others.

TRON: Legacy remains Daft Punk's only film score. Featuring an 85-piece orchestra, the soundtrack took over two years to create and eventually debuted atop Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart. In late 2021, 11 years to the day, the timeless album reclaimed that top spot.

The original TRON film was scored by legendary composer Wendy Carlos, whose pioneering developments in electronic music production helped spawn the seminal Moog synthesizer. Carlos made history as one of the first music industry figures to come out as a transgender woman.

The new TRON vinyl pressings will be distributed on May 27th by Universal Music Group through Walt Disney Records. You can order the vinyl here and check out the tracklist of each reissue below.

TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Creation of TRON

02. Only Solutions (Journey)

03. We’ve Got Company

04. Wormhole

05. Ring Game and Escape

06. Water Music and Tronaction

07. TRON Scherzo

08. Miracle and Magician

09. Magic Landings

10. Theme from TRON

11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)

Side B

01. Love Theme

02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray

03. Light Sailer

04. Sea of Simulation

05. A New TRON and the MCP

06. Anthem

07. Ending Titles

TRON: Legacy Tracklist:

LP1 – Side A

01. Overture

02. The Grid

03. The Son of Flynn

04. Recognizer

05. Armory

06. Arena

07. Rinzler

08. The Game Has Changed

09. Outlands

LP1 – Side B

01. Adagio For TRON

02. Nocturne

03. End of Line

04. Derezzed

05. Fall

06. Solar Sailer

07. Rectifier

08. Disc Wars

LP2 – Side C

01. C.L.U.

02. Arrival

03. Flynn Lives

04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)

05. Finale

LP2 – Side D

01. Sea of Simulation

02. Encom Part II

03. Encom Part I

04. Round One

05. Castor

06. Reflections

07. Sunrise Prelude

TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:

LP1 – Side A

01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)

02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)

03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)

04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)

LP1 – Side B

01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)

02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)

03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)

04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)

LP2 – Side C

01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)

02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)

03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)

LP2 – Side D

01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)

02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)

03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)

04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]