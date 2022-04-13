Disney Announces Vinyl Reissue of Daft Punk's Iconic "TRON: Legacy" Soundtrack
Daft Punk are the gift that keep on giving.
In celebration of the 40-year anniversary of the original TRON film, Disney has announced a vinyl reissue of the 1982 sci-fi classic's soundtrack. The company is also pressing new vinyl of Daft Punk's iconic TRON: Legacy score and subsequent remix album, 2011's TRON: Legacy Reconfigured, which features reworks of the robots' music by Avicii, M83, Boys Noize and The Glitch Mob, among others.
TRON: Legacy remains Daft Punk's only film score. Featuring an 85-piece orchestra, the soundtrack took over two years to create and eventually debuted atop Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart. In late 2021, 11 years to the day, the timeless album reclaimed that top spot.
The original TRON film was scored by legendary composer Wendy Carlos, whose pioneering developments in electronic music production helped spawn the seminal Moog synthesizer. Carlos made history as one of the first music industry figures to come out as a transgender woman.
The new TRON vinyl pressings will be distributed on May 27th by Universal Music Group through Walt Disney Records. You can order the vinyl here and check out the tracklist of each reissue below.
TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Creation of TRON
02. Only Solutions (Journey)
03. We’ve Got Company
04. Wormhole
05. Ring Game and Escape
06. Water Music and Tronaction
07. TRON Scherzo
08. Miracle and Magician
09. Magic Landings
10. Theme from TRON
11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)
Side B
01. Love Theme
02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray
03. Light Sailer
04. Sea of Simulation
05. A New TRON and the MCP
06. Anthem
07. Ending Titles
TRON: Legacy Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Overture
02. The Grid
03. The Son of Flynn
04. Recognizer
05. Armory
06. Arena
07. Rinzler
08. The Game Has Changed
09. Outlands
LP1 – Side B
01. Adagio For TRON
02. Nocturne
03. End of Line
04. Derezzed
05. Fall
06. Solar Sailer
07. Rectifier
08. Disc Wars
LP2 – Side C
01. C.L.U.
02. Arrival
03. Flynn Lives
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)
05. Finale
LP2 – Side D
01. Sea of Simulation
02. Encom Part II
03. Encom Part I
04. Round One
05. Castor
06. Reflections
07. Sunrise Prelude
TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)
02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)
03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)
04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)
LP1 – Side B
01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)
02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)
03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)
04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)
LP2 – Side C
01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)
02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)
03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)
LP2 – Side D
01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)
02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)
03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]