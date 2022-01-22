Skip to main content
DallasK Nabs Production Credit On Christina Aguilera and Ozuna's Collaboration, "Santo"

Known for producing some of the most popular electro house songs of the last decade, DallasK is proving to be adaptive to seemingly any stylistic genre.

DallasK has netted yet another high-profile production credit to his name with the release of Christina Aguilera and Ozuna's brass-heavy reggaetón smash, "Santo."

The Spanish-language single is DallasK's latest in a growing list of production and compositional credits he's amassed amongst contemporary music artists. Electronic dance music fans certainly know him best for his reputation as an electro house dynamo, a reputation he earned in the early days of his career with tracks like "Area51" with Hardwell, "Show Me" alongside Tiësto, and the anthemic "Crash 2.0" with Adventure Club.

As EDM increasingly became radio-friendly material throughout the 2010s, the crossover between the electronic and pop music worlds became more prevalent. DallasK took his career into overdrive with the trend after producing "Work From Home" for Fifth Harmony, which went on to go Platinum five times over.

DallasK has been been able to parlay that success into multiple additional hits since. Perhaps most notably, he contributed multiple cuts to Lauv's debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, such as "Sad Forever" and "Who" with BTS

DallasK Nabs Production Credit On Christina Aguilera and Ozuna's Collaboration, "Santo"

As you can imagine, DallasK's versatility and track record with regard to commercial success has put him in high demand and we don't anticipate that dynamic slowing down anytime soon. 

