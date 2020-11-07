Damon Albarn Suggests Gorillaz are Working on New Music With Paul McCartney of The Beatles

Gorillaz just released their collaboration-heavy long form project Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez late last month, but in a recent podcast interview, co-founder Damon Albarn suggested there's even more new content from the group waiting in the wings.

During an appearance on KINK, Albarn suggested the animated band behind hits "Feel Good Inc." and "Clint Eastwood" has a recording with The Beatles' Paul McCartney that could see its way onto a future Gorillaz record.

"I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track," Albarn said. "It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album." Albarn hinted it's perhaps too early to say the group has a track with the legendary Beatle, implying they'd need to work together further to fully form the idea as he describes the recording in its current state as "simple" and "basic." "It’s a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first," he asserted.

The group's recent Song Machine release featured a host of diverse collaborators, including ScHoolboy Q, Elton John, and Beck, just to name a few. Albarn has already stated a collaboration with Tame Impala has also been in the works, and could see its release on season two of Song Machine.

