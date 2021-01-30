EDM Artists React to Tragic Death of SOPHIE

EDM Artists React to Tragic Death of SOPHIE

A-Trak, Alison Wonderland, Boys Noize, and many more have paid tribute to the pioneering electronic music producer.
SOPHIE / MSMSMSM

The EDM family lost a bona fide icon this morning after the death of SOPHIE, one of the industry's most influential music producers.

The dance music community is reeling after the news of her sudden and tragic death today, January 30th, 2021. According to a statement released by her family, SOPHIE died following an accidental fall in Athens, Greece.

Many of SOPHIE's contemporaries took to social media to pay tribute to the renowned artist, whose pioneering contributions to the music scene at large helped redefine the intersection of electronic music and art pop. Read tributes from A-Trak, Alison Wonderland, Boys Noize, and many more below.

