You Could Be Dancing to Your Own Voice In the Club, Thanks to This DJ's Clever Voicemail Scheme

What would you do if you were dancing in a club and—all of a sudden—you heard your own voice?

This could actually happen thanks to Dutch-Latvian electronic music artist ANNNA and her new solo project, Might Delete Later.

In May, the singer-songwriter and DJ posted her phone number on socials, allowing anyone to record a message which could then be used in one of her upcoming tracks. In just three hours, the inbox was full of messages that ranged from intimate to fun to not-so-appropriate.

Whether it was someone struggling to say the words "I love you" to their other half or someone who has had a hearing aid singe the age of 22, these voicemails and personal stories from random people demonstrated how our dreams, worries and experiences connect us all as humans, ANNNA said.

Created from a voicemail her sister left her back in January, “Tell Me Something” dropped today, marking the second release from the enigmatic producer following “Cruise Control.” The single features ANNNA's dreamy vocals, laced through a deep house arrangement.

To celebrate the release, Might Delete Later will take over an art space in Amsterdam for the whole month of August. Anyone passing by the expo window will be able to call the MDL phone number and leave a message. Every time someone calls, a special light installation will be triggered throughout the exhibition.

Call +31649106071 to leave a message and you never know—you just might be dancing to your own voice next time you’re in the club.

Might Delete Later's art expo in Amsterdam. c/o Press

