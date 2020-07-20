Kansas City's Dancefestopia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Back in May 2020, we reported that organizers of the Kansas City electronic music festival Dancefestopia had announced the news that state and county officials gave them permission to move forward with the event's 2020 edition.

After being given the green-light, representatives acknowledged that "the situation could change." Due to the unrelenting impact of COVID-19, they have officially announced Dancefestopia's postponement to September 9th to 12th, 2021.

The 2020 edition of Dancefestopia was set to feature many major dance music artists, including headliners GRiZ, Zeds Dead, and REZZ, along with Borgore, 12th Planet, Subtronics, Wuki, G Jones, and TroyBoi, among many others. However, a number of artists disassociated themselves from the brand in recent weeks, citing the glaring safety concerns that come with hosting an in-person music festival during a global pandemic.

Dancefestopia organizers shared an official statement pertaining to the postponement via the festival's social media channels and website, which you can read in full below.

Dancefestopia is a home of happiness, love and celebration – an escape from life’s pain, stresses and uncertainties. We carve-out our own beautiful place on earth to laugh, love and dance with friends in the beautiful September air.



For the last four months, we’ve navigated the rollercoaster of information and emotional ups and downs of this terrible pandemic. Guided by experts in public health and safety, we chose to keep moving forward in hopes the situation would improve. Unfortunately, this incredible escape from life’s pain, stresses and uncertainties is not possible in an environment where those pains are carried by those who seek to avoid it. With devastation in our hearts, we are sad to say Dancefestopia 2020 must be postponed to September 9-12, 2021.



“A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.” -The Wizard



Dancefestopia 2020 was going to be one for the books. We invested a significant amount of resources in an improved forest camping experience, dramatically enhanced production and a renewed emphasis on the smallest of details- all for YOU. These investments are not lost, in fact, they will be amplified by an additional year’s worth of time to even further improve your experience. Our return to the Emerald City in 2021 will be incredible. Please find the happiness in your hearts and join us for what will be the best Dancefestopia ever, #DFT2021.



All DFT 2020 tickets will automatically roll-over to DFT 2021; you don’t need to do anything. Plus, by keeping your ticket you will also become a valued member of our DFT Loyalty Program and you are going to receive some incredible rewards and benefits. We understand that some #DFT2020 ticket holders unfortunately may not be able to make it in 2021. As such, refunds will be made available beginning on July 23rd and will continue through August 13th. The DFT Loyalty Program details, along with the procedure for obtaining a refund, will be emailed to all ticket holders on Monday, July 27. We do hope you will stick with us and continue to be part of our DFT Fam!



We truly love you and are sending virtual hugs to you all. We tried our best to make it happen this year for you. Thank you everyone for your continued support and we will be back even stronger in 2021.

- The Dancefestopia Team

For more information on Dancefestopia, visit the festival's official website here.

FOLLOW DANCEFESTOPIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/dancefestopia

Twitter: twitter.com/dancefestopia

Instagram: instagram.com/dancefestopia/