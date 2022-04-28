Skip to main content
DJ Launches Streaming Series to Pay Tribute to Danceteria, One of NYC's Most Iconic Nightclubs

DJ Launches Streaming Series to Pay Tribute to Danceteria, One of NYC's Most Iconic Nightclubs

Rafe Gomez, the show's creator and host, remains enamored by Danceteria's iconoclastic influence and bold musical choices.

Rafe Gomez, the show's creator and host, remains enamored by Danceteria's iconoclastic influence and bold musical choices.

Rafe Gomez won't settle for "you had to be there."

Driven by a fascination of the iconic New York City nightclub Danceteria, Gomez, an esteemed DJ and dance music producer, decided to launch a radio show to pay tribute. Beloved for its iconoclastic influence, marathon DJ sets and bold musical choices, the club initially opened as an illicit, unlicensed venue in 1979.

"There was fantastic cross-pollination of music styles and genres at Danceteria," says Gomez, who broadcasts his "Danceteria REWIND" show on Twitch. "Clubgoers enjoyed a boundary-free experience that combined rap, reggae, electro, new wave, hip hop, rock, old school funk, salsa, boogaloo, ska, and pretty much anything else that was cool and rhythmic. The DJs spun whatever got the floor moving, and there was no other spot in the world that was so unpredictable and exciting with their soundtracks."

After it was closed by the city's police and fire departments in 1980, Danceteria reopened in short order and quickly became one of the most prolific purveyors of new wave music in Manhattan.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

odesza
NEWS

You Can Buy Tickets to ODESZA, Swedish House Mafia and More for Just $25—But Only for a Week

Live Nation's "Concert Week" initiative offers fans all-in tickets—including fees—for $25 flat.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago
SG Lewis, Do Lab, Coachella
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Releases Magnetic Three-Hour DJ Set From Coachella's Do LaB

According to Lewis, it was his favorite DJing experience to date.

By Rachel Kupfer3 hours ago
FRSjpDMWYAAChBp
NEWS

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Threw a "Rave Shower" for Their Baby

Baby's first rave.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago

Danceteria's legendary first location ultimately shuttered in 1986, but not before inspiring some of the most influential musicians of all-time. The Beastie Boys cut their teeth as custodians; Sade was a bartender; Madonna worked the club's elevator and LL Cool J was a doorman.

Gomez says the mixing approach he takes with "Danceteria REWIND" is to replicate the timeless methods pioneered by the marquee downtown DJs of the early 80s, like Mark Kamins, Larry Levan and Francois K. While he sometimes chops their music up, his priority is to keep the original structures intact as an ode to their art.

Rafe Gomez, creator and host of "Danceteria REWIND."

Rafe Gomez, creator and host of "Danceteria REWIND."

However, Gomez's ultimate goal with the show is to transport his listeners to the long-lost, intimate club floor of Danceteria.

"My goal with ‘Danceteria REWIND’ is to revisit the club’s distinctive sonic vibe," he explained. "This includes tracks by global artists who contributed to the development of EDM like Kraftwerk, DAF, Yello, Section 25, Telex, Soft Cell, Yellow Magic Orchestra, Yazoo, and Liaisons Dangereuses. I also feature jams that influenced electroclash, skweee, break beat, and Detroit techno by such pioneering New York producers as Man Parrish, Hashim, Jiggs Chase, Arthur Baker, and John Robie."

"Danceteria REWIND" streams Thursday nights on Twitch from 8-10PM ET (5-7PM PT). You can tune in via Twitch.

Related

DJ/producer Snails A.K.A. Frederik Durand. Photo by Adrian Villagomez.
NEWS

Snails to Launch Comic Book Series, The Shell

Snails will inaugurate The Shell with a debut issue titled "The Sluggernaut."

The Glitch Mob - Red Rocks
EVENTS

The Glitch Mob Returns to NYC This Saturday at Brooklyn Steele

Featuring their new custom instrument Blade 2.0, a new album, and so much more!

5a29b074e709bb151137ae34-L
NEWS

The Creative Footprint Challenges Gentrification with Kickstarter Campaign to Save NYC Clubs

A creative nonprofit in New York is raising money for NightCamp 2018, a collaborative conference helping to support and protect the city's music venues.

20369696_1144088229024673_2145452086965232366_o
NEWS

BREAKING: Output NYC to Shut Down in 2019

After a nearly six-year run, Output in NYC is closing its doors for business.

Eelke Kleijn
EVENTS

Eelke Kleijn Brings the DAYS like NIGHTS label event series to The U.S. With a Boat Party in NYC!

With support from Tel Aviv's Guy Mantzur, Eelke Kleijn is throwing a Boat party you DO NOT want to miss out on if you're in NYC this Friday, Aug 24.

Beyond Dope Productions
NEWS

Beyond Dope Productions Aims To Battle The U.S Opioid Crisis & Bring The NYC Bass Music Community Closer

Killing two birds with one stone.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

This Collective Wants to Provide Lifesaving Overdose Treatment to All NYC Clubs

Co-founded by dance music producer Lauren Flax, the organization is hosting a drive to equip local DJs and bar staff with Narcan.

DJ Perplex
NEWS

Israeli Psytrance DJ Killed in Nightclub Shooting in Mexico

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed DJ Perplex in a Mexican nightclub on Saturday.