Symphony Orchestra Recreates Darude's "Sandstorm" to Fight Climate Change: Watch

"Sandstorm" with an environmental twist.
"Sandstorm" with an environmental twist.

With its unmistakable melody that still galvanizes listeners 22 years later, Darude's "Sandstorm" is a generational anthem. And despite its memeification, there's no denying its profound impact on electronic music as we know it.

The fabled electronic music producer has now breathed new life into "Sandstorm,"  teaming up with Smart & Clean, a Helsinki metropolitan foundation building impactful climate solutions, and Classical Trancelations, an orchestral group who performs classical music through the blood-pumping lens of electronic music festivals and raves.

Sheet music for Smart & Clean's symphonic orchestra rendition of Darude's iconic song "Sandstorm."

"Fighting against climate crisis is like conducting an orchestra. And like playing a symphony, impactful climate solutions can only be done together," Smart & Clean's website reads. "In solving the climate crisis, though, playing according to old notes is not enough – a new approach and cooperation is needed from all of us. Halting global warming below 1.5°C requires urgent and massive CO2 emission reductions, as well as lifestyle changes."

Smart & Clean shared a short film to shed light on the initiative and the creative processes that led to their partnership with Darude. According to the video, the project, which was launched to support the brand's ultimate goal of neutrality, was inspired by an Avicii mixtape.

Check out Smart & Clean's video below.

