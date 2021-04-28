Dash Berlin Are Searching for a New Frontman

Dash Berlin Are Searching for a New Frontman

The duo are looking for a replacement for former Jeffrey Sutorius.
Author:
Publish date:
In search of a new frontman after the ouster of Jeffrey Sutorius, iconic trance outfit Dash Berlin have opened the auditions to the public. 

The group split up back in 2018 after an ugly legal dispute, with former frontman Sutorius citing "mismanagement" and "neglect" at the hands of his Dash Berlin bandmates, Eelke Kalberg and Sebastiaan Molijn.

What followed was a lengthy and bitter trademark battle between the three men that eventually came to an end last month, when Sutorius announced that the group's trademarks were officially transferred to his former group-mates, calling the move "very unfair."

dash berlin jeffrey sutorius

Jeffrey Sutorius performing as Dash Berlin at ASOT600 Live during Miami's Ultra Music Festival 2013.

Since the news of the trio's breakup, Molijn and Kalberg, stayed relatively silent. That was until January 2019, when they released the two-part "Untold" video series, which shed light on their perspective of how the events unfolded. 

Now that the legal battles are behind them it seems Dash Berlin are searching for an artist to fill Sutorius' old role as the public face of the group, taking to social media to call on their fans and netizens for suggestions. Check out the Facebook post below.

