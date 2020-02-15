Datsik Updates Images on Socials Fueling Speculation of a New Announcement

Three months have passed since Datsik broke an 18-month silence spurred by numerous sexual assault allegations with a video statement. The post drew enough backlash that many doubted the viability of a comeback by the DJ/producer, but he's updated his social media pages as if gearing up for an announcement.

Datsik (real name Troy Beetles) has posted new profile and banner images to his Facebook and Twitter accounts. His Spotify banner has also been switched out with an image that matches the theme of the other channels.

In his November video statement, Beetles said that he spent time in a live-in facility to treat his mental health issues. While response to the video was divided, many social media commentators argued that he failed to take ownership of his misdeeds.

At the time of writing, Beetles has no upcoming tour dates or releases. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to EDM.com's request for comment.