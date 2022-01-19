Skip to main content
Peloton Inks Deal for David Bowie's Music With Remixes From TOKiMONSTA, Honey Dijon and St. Vincent

Peloton users can now cycle to music by legendary glam rock musician David Bowie.

Adam Bielawski/Wikimedia Commons

At-home exercise company Peloton has announced that David Bowie's entire catalog will be added to its platform, alongside three new remixes from Honey Dijon, TOKiMONSTA, and St. Vincent.

Starting January 19th, Peloton users will be able to break a sweat to Bowie's classic genre-bending songs. The tracks receiving remix treatment from Honey Dijon, TOKiMONSTA, and St. Vincent are "Let's Dance," "Golden Years," and "It's No Game (No. 1)," respectively.

With the David Bowie licensing partnership, Peloton created a series of custom workout classes that are soundtracked with Bowie's greatest hits. The company plans to continue forging more partnerships with musicians in the future.

"To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator," TOKiMONSTA said in a statement. "He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look."

In July 2021, Peloton hosted an entirely virtual musical festival called "All For One" that featured 25 performers, including Disclosure, Depeche Mode, Major Lazer, and Gwen Stefani. Members had the ability to customize their experience based on the decade, genre, instructor, or workout discipline. 

The company also inked a deal with Spotify late last year wherein the streaming platform's users were granted access to seven unique playlists from Peloton instructors. To supplement this new partnership, they added a simple "Find Your Instructor" quiz to help users find an instructor whose musical taste buds closely align.

terms:
Honey DijonDavid BowiePelotonSt. VincentTokimonsta

