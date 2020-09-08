David Guetta Shares Touching Tribute to Avicii on His Would-Be 31st Birthday

It's been over two years since Avicii's tragic passing, but his memory lives on through his timeless music and eternal spirit.

On Avicii's would-be 31st birthday, tributes have been pouring in via social media from some of the most renowned artists in the dance music sphere. One of them came from fellow electronic music icon David Guetta, who took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to the late EDM legend in the form of an aching throwback video. Avicii was known to have battled inner demons, but the clip shows a gleeful version of him as he sings and playfully dances to Guetta's generational anthem "Titanium."

Break out the tissues and watch the tearjerking video below.

Guetta also retweeted a post by Amsterdam dance music festival AMF, who shared an achingly nostalgic clip from the event's 2019 edition wherein the Grammy Award-winning producer drops his remix of Avicii's "Heaven" before a sea of screaming fans and glittering lights. You can check out the video below.

To celebrate the birthday of one of EDM's greatest artists, revisit five of Avicii's most unforgettable moments here.

