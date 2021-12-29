David Guetta Says "Best Years for Dance Music In History" Are Coming After the Pandemic

Get ready for the best years in electronic music history, says David Guetta.

"I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history," declared the DJ and chart-topping producer in a recent interview with the Evening Standard.

With the uprooting of many lives across the globe during the pandemic, a myriad of issues followed, like the deterioration of mental health. Since fans and musicians were unable to connect in-person, they had to make an abrupt and not-so-smooth transition into livestreaming, NFTs, and the metaverse, among other mediums.

David Guetta performs at the Louvre Museum during the Paris edition of his "United At Home" livestream series. Guille GS

"Every time there is a big crisis, it is good for dance music," Guetta added. "People just need to forget everything and have a good time and let go and dance. As a music producer, my experience shows me that the biggest hits that I have had in my career—the biggest hit was 'I Gotta Feeling' [with the Black Eyed Peas] and that was in the middle of the financial crisis."

Guetta is now set to DJ at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve, a performance which fans around the world will be able to watch here at 9PM CET.