David Guetta Says "Best Years for Dance Music In History" Are Coming After the Pandemic
Get ready for the best years in electronic music history, says David Guetta.
"I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history," declared the DJ and chart-topping producer in a recent interview with the Evening Standard.
With the uprooting of many lives across the globe during the pandemic, a myriad of issues followed, like the deterioration of mental health. Since fans and musicians were unable to connect in-person, they had to make an abrupt and not-so-smooth transition into livestreaming, NFTs, and the metaverse, among other mediums.
Recommended Articles
David Guetta Says "Best Years for Dance Music In History" Are Coming After the Pandemic
Guetta also said that dance music was "not as hot" pre-pandemic.
Audius Awards Showcase Highlights of 2021 In Blockchain-Based Streaming
In the red-hot streaming platform wars, Audius held its ground and netted millions of new users. The inaugural Audius Awards showcase their "best of" selections for 2021.
Adrian Noble Shares Debut Single "Bubble Up"
After having built an engaged audience as a DJ on YouTube, Adrian Noble is ready for the next step in his career: transitioning from DJing to music production.
"Every time there is a big crisis, it is good for dance music," Guetta added. "People just need to forget everything and have a good time and let go and dance. As a music producer, my experience shows me that the biggest hits that I have had in my career—the biggest hit was 'I Gotta Feeling' [with the Black Eyed Peas] and that was in the middle of the financial crisis."
Guetta is now set to DJ at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve, a performance which fans around the world will be able to watch here at 9PM CET.