November 10, 2021
David Guetta Announces DJ Residency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The dance music superstar will headline a series of exclusive events in various locations around the Saudi Arabian capital.
Dan Reid

MDLBEAST has confirmed David Guetta as a resident DJ in Riyadh, the largest city on the Arabian Peninsula.

The dance music superstar will headline a series of exclusive events on the 12th, 19th and 26th of November in various locations around the Saudi Arabian capital. A limited number of tickets will be available for each show before Guetta wraps up his residency with performances at Formula 1 and SOUNDSTORM.

MDLBEAST recently announced SOUNDSTORM, Saudi Arabia's largest music festival, which is scheduled for December 16-19, 2021. Guetta, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, and many more electronic music superstars will perform at the fest's 2021 edition as part of a jaw-dropping lineup.

The news of Guetta's residency arrives alongside the launch of MDLBEAST PRESENTS, a new arm of the Saudi Arabian entertainment juggernaut established to "amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences," according to a press release.

David Guetta Announces DJ Residency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

"Building the music scene in the Kingdom is central to our plans at MDLBEAST and we aim to bring over the world’s best music icons to deliver genuine world class entertainment. With the launch of MDLBEAST PRESENTS, we are renewing our commitment to produce incredible events and truly memorable experiences for music fans in Saudi Arabia and the region,” said Talal Albahiti, COO and head of talent booking and events at MDLBEAST. “David Guetta is just as popular in Saudi Arabia as he is anywhere else in the world, as he’s such a global sensation! His events in Riyadh will be much anticipated by electronic dance music enthusiasts and all music lovers."

Tickets to SOUNDSTORM 2021 are available here.

