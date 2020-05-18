David Guetta Rented Out Famed Miami Nightclub LIV for EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon Set

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that you can take the person out of the rave, but you can't take the rave out of the person.

That was the unofficial mantra of last weekend's EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon, which went down as one of the largest virtual music festivals to emerge from our time in quarantine. Such a monumental event required its artists to pull out all the stops in order to shake up the livestream game, like SVDDEN DEATH, who performed a barbaric set as his sinister alter ego VOYD, and NGHTMRE and Ghastly, who showed out with a special B2B set.

Enter David Guetta, who pulled a rabbit out of his hat by renting out fabled Miami nightclub LIV for his ballyhooed Rave-A-Thon set.

Guetta's performance was unquestionably one of the fest's most memorable. Opening up with his rip-roaring, acid house-inspired 2020 rendition of "Titanium," he went on to drop a slew of his biggest hits, all of which combined to deliver a classic set reminiscent of his barnstorming journey throughout the festival circuit in the early 2010s.

Guetta's set was nothing short of breathtaking, oscillating between singalong anthems, like Alesso's "Years," and main-stage big room bombs, like TUJAMO's "Booty Bounce." Throw in the fact that it all went down at one of the most quintessential nightclubs South Beach has to offer, and you get an instant classic.

