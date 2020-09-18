David Guetta Honored for Breaking Two Guinness World Records

David Guetta has two more trophies to add to his mantle after being honored for breaking a pair of Guinness World Records.

Fresh off the release of "Let's Love," a momentous collaboration with pop superstar Sia, the Grammy Award-winning dance music producer and DJ was honored in a surprise virtual certificate presentation. The awards were both pegged to his massive social media presence, as he broke the records for "most viewers for a DJ set live stream on Facebook" and "most liked DJ on Facebook."

Guinness World Records points out that Guetta raised over $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief with his "United At Home" livestream events earlier in 2020, which amassed 50 million collective viewers. The charity streams directed proceeds to the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization, and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris, among other organizations battling the onset of the virus at the time. One of the streams peaked at a staggering 161,823 engaged fans, a figure that earned him the title for "most viewers for a DJ set live stream on Facebook" and led to 50,460,923 likes, securing the record for "most liked DJ on Facebook."

Check out the announcement below.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC