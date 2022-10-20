Skip to main content
David Guetta and MORTEN Launch New Future Rave Record Label

After pioneering the genre, Guetta and MORTEN are now showcasing the next wave of future rave talent.

What do you get when you mix French icon David Guetta and Danish dance music superstar MORTEN? A new future rave record label, among many other things.

The two pioneers of the future rave genre are launching a brand new record label, aptly named "Future Rave," to showcase the next wave of the genre's talent. To officially launch the imprint, Guetta and MORTEN have confirmed a new EP, which is scheduled to release on Friday, November 4th.

The two innovators have led the future rave movement since the release of one of the first tracks in the genre, "Never Be Alone" (with Aloe Blacc). They have continued to push the sound relentlessly as it evolves into a full-fledged genre that frequents festivals around the world.

Guetta and MORTEN will also launch an NFT, "Element," as part of their new label's announcement. The digital collectible will drop on October 21st. 

This isn't David Guetta's first rodeo, of course. The French dance music icon recently released an explosive collaboration with Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)," a modern-day dance cover of Eiffel 65's classic Eurodance hit, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." He was also recently named 1001Tracklists' top music producer of 2022.

