David Guetta's Net Worth Skyrockets Past $150 Million Following Sale of Music Catalog

The world-renowned dance music producer's net worth was previously estimated to be around $75 million.
David Guetta made major headlines this week with the acquisition of his recorded music catalog by Warner Music. Industry sources estimate the sale came out to more than $100 million, translating to a skyrocketing of the artist's net worth.

Previously estimated to be around $75 million, his accumulated assets have now doubled in valuation to more than $150 million, Digital Music News reports. 

To put that into perspective, the net worth of Skrillex sits around $50 million, Steve Aoki at $95 million, and Daft Punk at $140 million, with Calvin Harris coming in on top at an estimated $300 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla

While signing away the rights of his catalog to Warner will decrease his earnings in song royalties, Guetta will still continue to earn substantial sums from publishing and concerts. Future releases, however, are not included in the $150 million estimate of his net worth, meaning it can be reasonably expected to rise as the famed "Titanium" producer progresses through his decades-long career.

According to a press release on the Warner sale, "there is much more new music to come" from Guetta, who this year has already released eight new singles. 

"This deal is about having the best people around me to ensure I can keep innovating with exciting new projects, while also working my extensive catalogue and continuing to build my career," Guetta added in a statement.

