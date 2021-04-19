David Guetta Announces "United At Home" NFT Drop for Charity

Proceeds from Guetta's NFT auction will benefit Feeding America and UNICEF.
One year ago, dance music icon David Guetta performed his first United At Home livestream DJ set for charity in Miami. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to run rampant through cities around the globe, Guetta was able to raise $700,000 for relief efforts provided by multiple organizations before continuing the series in cities like Paris and Dubai. 

Now, Guetta has announced that he is dropping an NFT (or non-fungible token) to commemorate the iconic Miami stream. The official United At Home webpage has been updated with an announcement that Guetta's forthcoming NFT will directly benefit UNICEF and Feeding America, two charities that the esteemed producer and DJ has been working with for quite some time. 

david guetta united at home

David Guetta raised $700,000 for charity during his inaugural "United At Home" livestream in Miami.

No other information has been made available yet, but those interested in purchasing the NFT can sign up on the webpage for updates and a notification when the bidding begins. Keep an eye on David Guetta's social media for more information on the NFT release and how to get involved with the UNICEF and Feeding America charities. 

