DC's Echostage Returning This Summer With Zedd, David Guetta, Tiësto

Just last week word broke that Washington, D.C. would be lifting capacity restrictions for nightlife venues this summer. Local nightlife staple Echostage wasted no time revealing an all-star lineup for the club's triumphant return.

June is going to be stacked with performances from some of the most popular artists in EDM, appearing at what organizers have dubbed "Echothon." Kicking things off on June 11th will be Zedd, followed by David Guetta on the 17th and Tiësto on the 18th.

Just last year it was announced that Insomniac had acquired the beloved club, which opened in 2012 and was the largest nightlife venue in D.C. until 2017. With Pasquale Rotella backing Echostage, the possibilities of the type of big-name artists that could perform there are endless now that restrictions have been lifted.

Tickets for "Echothon" are on sale now. Head here for more information and to purchase passes.

