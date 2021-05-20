DC's Echostage Returning This Summer With Zedd, David Guetta, Tiësto

DC's Echostage Returning This Summer With Zedd, David Guetta, Tiësto

"Echothon" kicks off next month with an all-star lineup.
Author:
Publish date:

Echostage (via Facebook)

"Echothon" kicks off next month with an all-star lineup.

Just last week word broke that Washington, D.C. would be lifting capacity restrictions for nightlife venues this summer. Local nightlife staple Echostage wasted no time revealing an all-star lineup for the club's triumphant return. 

June is going to be stacked with performances from some of the most popular artists in EDM, appearing at what organizers have dubbed "Echothon." Kicking things off on June 11th will be Zedd, followed by David Guetta on the 17th and Tiësto on the 18th.

D.C. venue Echostage is set to return in June 2021 with Zedd, David Guetta, and Tiësto.

D.C. venue Echostage is set to return in June 2021 with Zedd, David Guetta, and Tiësto.

Just last year it was announced that Insomniac had acquired the beloved club, which opened in 2012 and was the largest nightlife venue in D.C. until 2017. With Pasquale Rotella backing Echostage, the possibilities of the type of big-name artists that could perform there are endless now that restrictions have been lifted. 

Tickets for "Echothon" are on sale now. Head here for more information and to purchase passes. 

FOLLOW ECHOSTAGE:

Website: echostage.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Echostage
Instagram: instagram.com/echostagedc
Twitter: twitter.com/echostage

Related

BTSchaindavid-1000x633 2
NEWS

David Guetta Links up With The Chainsmokers This Summer in Ibiza

Enjoy two epic Ibiza shows this summer with The Chainsmokers and David Guetta.

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.

Danny Tenaglia
EVENTS

Celebrate House Music Legend Danny Tenaglia's 60th Birthday With David Guetta, Carl Cox, More

All of the funds raised from the livestream will benefit UNICEF.

Afrojack and David Guetta
NEWS

Afrojack Teases New Collaboration With David Guetta

Afrojack asked fans if they were ready for a new collaboration with the French dance music star on his social media channels.

tiesto zedd
NEWS

New Las Vegas Residencies Will Pay Tiësto and Zedd $250,000 for Each DJ Set

A local news outlet claims that the newest clubs on the Las Vegas Strip are paying lavish sums for DJ sets from Tiësto and Zedd.

galantis david guetta
NEWS

Galantis Announce Upcoming Collaboration With David Guetta

Alongside the announcement, the trio of dance music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single.

tiesto
NEWS

Tiësto Lands Residency at New Resorts World Las Vegas

This is primed to be one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas.

David-Guetta
NEWS

New David Guetta and Sia Collaboration Coming in Hot

Rumored to be releasing on next Friday, this singer-producer duo are known for dropping hit after hit and have another one coming, SOON!