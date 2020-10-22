Zeds Dead's Deadbeats Announces "10 Days of Dead Treats" Series With Exclusive Content

Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint is one of the driving forces of modern bass music. The label has been responsible for massive releases from artists such as GRiZ, Blunts & Blondes, Dion Timmer, and of course, Zeds Dead themselves.

Yesterday, Zeds Dead's flagship label took to Twitter to announce something very spooky and special for the days leading up to Halloween.

"10 Days of Dead Treats" is Deadbeats' way of handing out Halloween treats (and maybe some tricks, too) over the days leading up to October 31st. Among those treats: exclusive Halloween-themed livestreams, free downloads, merch giveaways and more.

Deadbeats is looking to stuff your bag with all kinds of goodies this Halloween. The first treat was already handed out—an exclusive DJ set from LICK, the third in his DVO mix series and his third annual Halloween mix.

There's no telling what else lies in store in Deadbeats' version of the advent calendar, but fans are already eager for the next announcement. Keep an eye on the label's official Twitter page for more ghoulish giveaways.

