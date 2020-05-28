deadmau5 Announces Livestream Performance and Q&A with Amazon Music Tomorrow

deadmau5 has announced a new livestream event in partnership with Amazon Music, who will be hosting the Grammy Award-nominated dance music producer for a wide-ranging session tomorrow, May 29th, 2020.

The mau5 took to Instagram to share the news and invite fans to ask questions leading up to the stream.

In his post, deadmau5 divulged that he will be performing a DJ set and also answering questions from fans, who should have a lot to ask about. Hot off the release of his stunning collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's The Neptunes, "Pomegranate," he recently appeared on KISS Ibiza's "LIVE in the MIX!" for a performance where he showed off his iconic cube v3 production.

Livestreamed events from the mau5 have been few and far between over the course of the pandemic, but when they have happened, they have been spectacular. In addition to dusting the cobwebs off his techno alter ego TESTPILOT for a recent Factory 93 livestream, he also threw down an interactive set in the world of Fortnite alongside Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki.

You can tune into deamau5's livestream event tomorrow at 10AM PST (1PM PST) via Amazon Live.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/deadmau5