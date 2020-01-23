deadmau5 Teams Up with Dr. Kucho! to Release Comical Free Game This February

It's common knowledge what deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) thinks of the current state of electronic music. He has never been one to shy away from direct criticism of the genre and the artists involved. Now, he's channeling that one step further by joining forces with the popular streamer Dr. Kucho! to release a new game called Ghosts 'n DJs that comes out February 6th. According to the creator, this project is five years in the making.

The game's theme is hilariously shade filled in true Zimmerman fashion. The players' mission is to save dance music from the "fake DJs" who have brainwashed the public. Along the journey, you will fight not only Zimmerman adorned in his famous mau5head, but fellow bosses Paul E. Douchebag, Devil Goata, Steve Karaoki, Paris Sheraton, and Pete Bullshit. Do the names ring a bell? It's inspired by the classic arcade game Ghosts 'n Goblins, and if you enjoy a pixel-art run and gun side-scrolling action platform, this game is for you.

The game will be launched on Steam for free, but donations are encouraged. All contributions will go towards Gamers Outreach and TheRockinR charities. Both organizations' work helps those with disabilities enjoy video games. Zimmerman will also be donating three tracks as part of the in-game music.

