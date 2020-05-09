Deadmau5 Drops New Fortnite Edition Playlist On Spotify

Ahead of his hotly anticipated virtual Fortnite concert, deadmau5 dropped a special Spotify playlist just to celebrate the event.

The masked producer helped usher in Fortnite's new "Party Royale" mode alongside fellow performers Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis. For those that missed the premiere, a rebroadcast of the performances will take place beginning at 1PM CDT today.

As a party favor, Deadmau5 is leaving fans with a "Deadmau5 & friends: Fortnite Edition" playlist. Opening with a throwback classic, "Hi Friend!," Deadmau5 curated a fast-paced gaming playlist for when the stakes are high. The mau5trap label head didn't steal the spotlight all for himself, however, as he diversified the experience by highlighting music from Feed Me, REZZ, i_o and many more.

Throughout his career Deadmau5 has maintained a strong presence within the gaming community. The "Strobe" producer has been featured in several prominent games, including DJ Hero 2 and Rocket League. One of the producer's more recent games of choice, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, even developed a post-apocalyptic themed mau5head in his honor.

