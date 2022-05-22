Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade) Surprise Subtronics Onstage at EDC for "Escape" Remix

Subtronics was greeted by two living legends during his biggest performance to date.

In the middle of his massive takeover of the circutGROUNDS stage Saturday night at EDC Las Vegas 2022, Subtronics dropped a new remix of Kx5 and Hayla's track, "Escape." With the new re-work playing on, none other than Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade) themselves, joined the bass titan on stage. On Twitter, Musical Touch and Level Up shared videos of the heartwarming moment from the EDC livestream and onstage respectively.

As shown in the videos, Subtronics was tackled by an excited deadmau5 as he and Kaskade crashed his set. The three producers then hugged it out before Subtronics and surprisingly deadmau5 himself jumped on the decks in excitement over the heavy bass reimagining of the March single. The two veterans would then look on in support of the young superstar as he continued his performance. As one might expect, fans of all three artists shared Subtronics' excitement to be blessed by two of the biggest artists in the history of electronic music in one of the most smile-inducing moments of this year's EDC.

At the time of writing, neither Subtronics nor Kx5 has announced when the heavy remix of "Escape" will be released.

Editor's Note: Article updated 05/22/22 to include videos shared by Level Up.

