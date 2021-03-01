deadmau5 Launches New House Imprint, Tommy Trash Single Selected For Inaugural Release

Electronic music legend deadmau5 has long been known for his plethora of music-centric ventures, most notably his mau5trap label. Since it was founded back in 2007, the imprint has facilitated countless releases from heavyweights such as Skrillex, Chris Lake, i_o and REZZ.

Now, deadmau5 is expanding his portfolio once more with the launch of yet another project, hau5trap. Dedicated to house music, the new label intends to collaborate with cutting-edge pioneers in the space from around the world. It will officially launch on Thursday, March 4th with the release of its inaugural single, "Hiiigh" by Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge, two of mau5trap's longtime staples.

"With hau5trap, we get to support more things we love specifically in house music," deadmau5 said in a press release. "Tommy Trash remixed my ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ and ‘The Veldt’ tracks, so I'm happy to have him be the first artist to release on hau5trap."

