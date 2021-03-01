deadmau5 Launches New House Imprint, Tommy Trash Single Selected For Inaugural Release

deadmau5 Launches New House Imprint, Tommy Trash Single Selected For Inaugural Release

hau5trap will continue the mission of the artist's original label, mau5trap, by seeking out global electronic pioneers in the house space.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

Electronic music legend deadmau5 has long been known for his plethora of music-centric ventures, most notably his mau5trap label. Since it was founded back in 2007, the imprint has facilitated countless releases from heavyweights such as Skrillex, Chris Lake, i_o and REZZ

Now, deadmau5 is expanding his portfolio once more with the launch of yet another project, hau5trap. Dedicated to house music, the new label intends to collaborate with cutting-edge pioneers in the space from around the world. It will officially launch on Thursday, March 4th with the release of its inaugural single, "Hiiigh" by Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge, two of mau5trap's longtime staples. 

"With hau5trap, we get to support more things we love specifically in house music," deadmau5 said in a press release. "Tommy Trash remixed my ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ and ‘The Veldt’ tracks, so I'm happy to have him be the first artist to release on hau5trap."

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

FOLLOW HAU5TRAP:

Facebook: facebook.com/hau5trap
Twitter: twitter.com/hau5trap
Instagram: instagram.com/hau5trap

Related

tommy trash
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Kiesza Tap Tommy Trash for Enchanting Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave"

Tommy Trash has whipped up yet another elegant remix for deadmau5.

Kiesza
NEWS

deadmau5 Teases Upcoming Kiesza Track on mau5trap

The famed "Take Ü There" singer is joining the mau5trap family.

tommy trash
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Previews Spellbinding Tommy Trash Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" Out Tomorrow

The pair has reconnected after Tommy Trash's storied 2012 remix of deadmau5's "The Veldt."

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
NEWS

deadmau5 Teases New Single, "COASTED"

"COASTED" is available for pre-save on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music.

nLWZvcPg
MUSIC RELEASES

Latroit Remixes the New deadmau5 Single, Monophobia

House of Latroit Radio 007 premieres Latroits remix of a deadmau5 classic.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Highly Anticipated Single "SATRN"

This single comes after the release of his here's the drop! remix package.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

mau5trap Releases "we are friends vol. 10" Featuring New Tracks From deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner, Grabbitz, and More

The consistently forward-thinking label has put together an impressive selection of exciting tracks

deadmau5
NEWS

TIDAL Releases Documentary on deadmau5' Ultra Music Festival Show

TIDAL subscribers can see a behind-the-scenes look at deadmau5 and mau5trap's trip to Ultra Music Festival 2019.