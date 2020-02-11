deadmau5 Drops Vocal-Heavy ID During Cubev3 Show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn

deadmau5 has remained relatively quiet on the release front since his rapid-fire succession of late 2019 releases "SATRN," "COASTED," "FALL" and "ASEED." The Canadian mastermind's diehard fans may not have much longer to wait for new music, however, as he played an as-yet-unreleased ID during his Avant Gardner performance in Brooklyn, New York.

Global Dance Electronic reports that deadmau5 began working on the song over live stream a few weeks ago. Fans have taken the liberty of giving it the working title “Bridged by a Lightwave." Following the angelic vocal from which the name is derived, lush atmospheres give way to kick drums and saws with a curious rhythm ringing out overhead.

Zimmerman has not announced a release date for the ID at the time of writing. He will perform next at the Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado on March 20th.

