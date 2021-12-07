Zouk Group Announces Exclusive deadmau5 "cube" Residency In Las Vegas

Zouk Group may be the Strip's new kid on the block, but they've made it known early that they're playing for keeps in Sin City.

The global powerhouse entertainment company and proprietor of Resorts World Las Vegas has just announced that deadmau5's iconic "cube" show has found a new home at their brand new nightclub.

Zouk Nightclub is one of the few—if not the—technologically advanced nightclub equipped to handle deadmau5's dazzling "cube" show, one of the most innovative and intricate stage setups in the electronic music scene at large.

The remarkable club commands a massive, 36,000-square foot space with captivating floor-to-ceiling LED technology. Notably, the venue's main room is topped with a UFO-like "Mothership" structure on the ceiling, which teems with immersive lighting technology.

As the 2021 Las Vegas pool season ended, Zouk cut the red tape on the newly constructed nightclub in September, one of the most recent additions to the broader $4.3 billion Resorts World complex.

Since opening day, Zouk's formidable lineup of resident DJs, including Zedd and Tiësto, have been taking to the decks weekly. Now, their lineup grows one stronger with deadmau5, who is wasting no time getting his fabled "cube" show in the door. His residency kicks off January 5th, 2022.

"I’m excited to bring an original Cube to Vegas for Zouk," deadmau5 said in a press statement. "Since I last toured with Cubev3 so many things have happened in my world, from the creation of the Oberhasli metaverse world to new songs 'When the Summer Dies' with Lights, 'Hyperlandia' with Foster The People, and 'this is fine.' with Portugal. The Man. We’re going to be incorporating so much cool new stuff in the Zouk Cube show."

"deadmau5 is a staple in the electronic art scene and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Zouk family," added Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. "We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and further elevating the nightlife experience in Las Vegas and beyond as deadmau5 graces our stage in 2022."

